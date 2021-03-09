Rating upgrades rise on the back of demand revival

Total rating upgrades stood at 244 between October and February, compared to 208 in the first six months of FY21. This, Crisil said, has led to credit ratio or the ratio of upgrades to downgrades moving closer to one. The credit ratio was at a decadal low of 0.54% in the first half of the fiscal. To be sure, despite the revival in demand, downgrades remained significant as the end of the six-month repayment moratorium has impacted vulnerable companies, the rating agency said.

