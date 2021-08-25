Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) to bring down tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to give impetus to air travel, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. The minister has requested the states to rationalise Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation fuel across all airports within the range of 1% to 4%.

In a statement, the ministry said the price of ATF was a major component of the operating cost of airlines. “The tax on it contributes significantly to the price. Addressing this issue would enable a force multiplier effect with regard to air connectivity in states," it said.

Citing examples of some states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Telangana, the minister wrote that they have brought down the VAT to 1% and even below. “As a result, they have seen a substantial jump in the number of aircraft movements in their states."

For example, the statement said, the Kerala government has brought down VAT on fuel from 25% to 1%. “Subsequently, the number of aircraft movements at Thiruvananthapuram airport increased from 21,516 flights to 23,566 flights in a span of 6 months ie an increase of 2050 aircraft movements post reduction of VAT," it added.

Similarly, aircraft movements at Hyderabad saw a rise from 76,954 flights to 86,842 flights in a span of 6 months i.e. an increase of 9888 aircraft movements after the reduction of VAT on ATF from 16% to 1%. Many other states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Nagaland, Orissa, Punjab and Sikkim have followed suit, the ministry said.

Scindia stated that air connectivity directly promotes tourism growth, output growth and employment generation, in addition to various indirect benefits to the economy. In fact, the aviation sector has a high output multiplier of 3.25 and employment multiplier of 6.1.

“Presently, there is a huge disparity between States, and even within States, in terms of VAT being levied on ATF. Given the challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19. Hence, the Minister emphasised on the need to reduce the existing VAT/Sales Tax on ATF to 1%-4% at all airports with immediate effect," the ministry said.

Scindia said the revenue collected by the State on account of VAT on ATF is an insignificant proportion of the overall State finances. In any case, he said, this will be more than offset by the positive impact of the air connectivity to the State through the flow of economic activities.

The 22 states/UTs to which Scindia wrote include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, National Capital Territory of Delhi, Ladakh, Andaman Nicobar, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.