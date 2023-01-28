Rationalise tax rate for middle-income group: PHD Chamber3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- The middle-income class got some relief on tax burden under the new personal income tax regime but the peak rate of 30% on them is very high compared to the tax regimes in other leading economies, the industry body said
New Delhi: Rationalization of peak income tax rate of 30% for middle-income level calls for immediate attention by the government, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
