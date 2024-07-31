Rau’s IAS Study Circle urges ’everyone to respect privacy’ amid probe into UPSC aspirants’ deaths

Delhi UPSC aspirants' death: Rau’s IAS Study Circle took to X on Wednesday, July 31 to announce their full cooperation with the ongoing investigation into the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants on July 27.

In the statement, Rau’s IAS Study Circle expressed profound sadness over the loss of students Tanya Soni, Nivin Dalwin, and Shreya Yadav. They extended their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the immense grief caused by the tragic event.

On Saturday three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin, died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar..

“Rau's IAS Study Circle is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Their dreams and dedication will always be remembered.” the tweet read.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants.

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh.