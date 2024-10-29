Delhi Court reserves order on RAU’s study circle case; next hearing scheduled for November 14

RAU's study circle case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved order on the cognizance of the charge sheet.
The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next date of hearing is November 14.
Meanwhile, the court has asked counsel for the complainant to file relevant judgment.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from ANI)
