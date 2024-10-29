Delhi Court reserves order on RAU’s study circle case; next hearing scheduled for November 14

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the RAU study circle case. The CBI has charged six individuals, including CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next hearing is set for November 14, with the court requesting the complainant's counsel to submit relevant judgments.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Delhi high court (Representative Photo)
Delhi high court (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)

RAU's study circle case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved order on the cognizance of the charge sheet.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next date of hearing is November 14.

Meanwhile, the court has asked counsel for the complainant to file relevant judgment.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Court reserves order on RAU’s study circle case; next hearing scheduled for November 14

