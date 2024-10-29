Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the RAU study circle case. The CBI has charged six individuals, including CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next hearing is set for November 14, with the court requesting the complainant's counsel to submit relevant judgments.
The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next date of hearing is November 14.
Meanwhile, the court has asked counsel for the complainant to file relevant judgment.