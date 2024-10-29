Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Court reserves order on RAU's study circle case; next hearing scheduled for November 14

Delhi Court reserves order on RAU's study circle case; next hearing scheduled for November 14

Livemint

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on the RAU study circle case. The CBI has charged six individuals, including CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next hearing is set for November 14, with the court requesting the complainant's counsel to submit relevant judgments.

Delhi high court (Representative Photo)

RAU's study circle case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved order on the cognizance of the charge sheet.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next date of hearing is November 14.

Meanwhile, the court has asked counsel for the complainant to file relevant judgment.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.