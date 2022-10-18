Raut's bail plea hearing to continue, judicial custody extended till then

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for tenants and give some flats to the MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers. However, according to the ED, the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years, as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl, but sold land parcels and floor space index (FSI) to other builders for ₹1,034 crore.