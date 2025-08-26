Rave party busted in Hyderabad, Bangalore engineering student and techie among six arrested

Hyderabad: Six people including two drug peddler and three consumers were arrested after a rave party at an apartment in Hyderabad's Kondapur was raided by the Telangana government’s anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with the police.

During the raid carried out on Sunday, officials seized 20 grams of cocaine, eight Ecstasy pills amounting to 20 grams, and 3 grams of MDMA, a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said on Monday.

Who all have been arrested? The arrested include two peddlers from Andhra Pradesh, a 20-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, Chandhan, who was the transporter, and three consumers—a housewife, a man engaged in the wine shop business, and a software engineer, it added.

According to a report by PTI, the prime accused allegedly procured cocaine from a known source in Bengaluru, organised meetings for consumers, and consumed the narcotic substance with them, the release stated.

The key drugs supplier, who has been identified as Rahul alias Sonu from Bangalore, is currently absconding. Efforts are currently underway to trace him, mentioned a report by The Hindu.

How did the drug racket come to light Officials investigating the matter said that the kingpin of the drug racket, Teja, used to procure cocaine from cocaine from Rahul and organised regular parties at rented apartments across Hyderabad.

All the funding for the drugs was pooled in by consumers and transferred to multiple accounts provided by Rahul, said the officers.

The drugs were smuggled, concealed in skin-whitening injection boxes, ordered by Teja through Rahul at cheaper rates from Bangalore.

Among those arrested is Vikram, a repeat offender with a known history in narcotics cases. Police revealed that back in January 2024, he was caught at the Idalwai Toll Plaza in Nizamabad district carrying 12 grams of cocaine while returning from Delhi. That case was traced to Nigerian suppliers identified as Mike and Rahul, and Vikram was subsequently sent to jail in connection with it, The Hindu reported, citing the officer.