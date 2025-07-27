Rave party busted in Hyderabad's Kondapur; 9 people arrested, 2 absconding

Nine people were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly planning to organise a rave party at an apartment in Kondapur area of Hyderabad.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Prohibition and Excise Department’s State Task Force conducted a route watch and busted the drugs party in Kondapur area.

The key accused, who organises drug parties, along with other accused — peddlers, from Andhra Pradesh had booked a service apartment for the proposed party, reported news agency PTI citing an official.

The STF team has seized 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush (hybrid ganja), among other narcotic substances and LSD blot papers from the possession of the accused, which were meant for the rave party, besides six vehicles, the official said.

According to the report, a case has been registered against 11 people. Nine accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Pune Police arrested seven persons after busting a "drug party" following a raid at an apartment on Sunday and seized narcotics, hookah set ups and liquor.

The raid was conducted around 3.30 AM on Sunday and a "drug party" was busted at the studio apartment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said at a press conference.

During the raid and subsequent search, the police seized 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 gm of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various hookah flavours, and liquor and beer bottles, Pingle said.

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested.