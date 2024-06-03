Kangana Ranaut stands by Raveena Tandon after her recent attack in Mumbai, calling the incident “violent" and condemning road rage outbursts.

BJP candidate from Mandi further urged for reprimand against those responsible, expressing her support via Instagram Stories.

Kangana wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

View Full Image Actor Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

Earlier, Mumbai Police, while investigating the road rage incident involving actor Raveena Tandon, confirmed that her car did not collide with anyone, according to an official statement on Sunday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues statement on 'attack' on Raveena Tandon, says ‘both parties denied….’

Contradicting claims in a viral video, where a man alleged that Raveena's driver hit his mother and led to an assault, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Khar-based building where the incident occurred showed the women near the actor's car but not being struck by it. The video depicts locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.

“The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night," police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.

Her driver allegedly hit three persons with the vehicle, following which the crowd became angry, and it led to an altercation, an official had said.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘Please don’t hit me’.

In view of the altercation, both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements asserting no grievances against each other, PTI reported citing official.

(With inputs from PTI)

