Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Raveena Tandon's assault incident, says, ‘She would've been lynched..’
Mumbai Police confirmed Raveena Tandon's car did not collide with anyone during the road rage incident. CCTV footage showed women near the car but not hit. No FIR filed, but station diary entry made. Both parties visited police station and submitted written statements denying grievances.
Kangana Ranaut stands by Raveena Tandon after her recent attack in Mumbai, calling the incident “violent" and condemning road rage outbursts.