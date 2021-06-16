Union information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that Twitter has failed to comply with the new IT Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) despite being given multiple opportunities. His statement comes hours after it was reported that Twitter seems to have lost its ‘intermediary status’.

“There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect on the 26th of May. Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the same, however it has deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance," said Prasad on Koo, a homegrown alternative to Twitter.

To be sure, Section 79 of the IT Act gives 'safe harbour' to intermediaries stating that any intermediary shall not be held legally or otherwise liable for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted on its platform. In case this protection is taken away, then each time there’s legal action against unlawful content (tweet or status), the social media company could be dragged into court and legal cases will start piling up against it.

Currently, Twitter is the only platform among significant social media intermediaries (platforms above 50 lakh users) that has not fully complied with the IT Rules and it has failed to appoint statutory officers (chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer) on time. The guidelines were announced on 25 February and social media companies were given three months, or 25 May, to ensure compliance under which Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp have complied.

Speaking about the intent behind introducing these guidelines, the minister emphasised that with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, “especially with the menace of fake news".

“It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines," he said.

Prasad said that Twitter fails to address the grievances of users by refusing to set up a process as mandated by the law of the land. It chooses a policy of flagging manipulates media, only when it suits, its likes and dislikes.

Referring to an FIR filed against Twitter where it has been booked for not removing the "misleading" content linked to the 5 June incident in which an elderly Muslim man had alleged that his beard was cut off and he was forced to chant "Vande Matram" by a group that assaulted him. Prasad said what happened in Uttar Pradesh was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news. “While Twitter has been about its fact-checking mechanism, its failure to act in multiple cases like Uttar Pradesh is perplexing and indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation," he added.

Prasad also remarked that Indian firms doing business in the USA (where Twitter is headquartered) or in any other foreign country follow the local rules but the same cannot be said about Twitter in India. The minister reiterated India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech which was yet again reaffirmed at the G7 summit. “However, if any foreign entity believes they can portray themselves as the flag bearer of speech in India to excuse themselves from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced," Prasad further said.

Twitter, on the other hand, clarified that it is currently in conversation with IT Ministry and has also appointed a compliance officer, albeit on an interim basis, one of the several conditions it has to follow under the new IT Rules.

“We are keeping the MeitY apprised of the progress at every step of the process. An interim Chief Compliance Officer has been retained and details will be shared with the ministry directly. Twitter continues to make every effort to comply with the new Guidelines," said a Twitter spokesperson.

Gurshabad Grover, senior policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) noted that ‘intermediary’ is not a license or status which can be given or withdrawn. According to him the narrative around Twitter losing its intermediary status is not the best way to interpret the new IT Rules.

“If there is a common understanding that Twitter is not complying to the IT Rules then police departments and authorities will start booking them as a party to any unlawful content that appears on its platform. This could translate into a heavy legal cost for Twitter in the near future," he said.

Grover agreed that while courts have the final say on whether any content being reported is unlawful or not but the process can be a punishment given the long timelines of legal proceedings.

“This does create an extremely hostile environment for intermediaries that, in a clear way, are not complying with all the clauses of the IT Rules. Therefore, the opportunities of the harassment by the government and police are obviously looking up," he added.

