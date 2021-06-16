Prasad also remarked that Indian firms doing business in the USA (where Twitter is headquartered) or in any other foreign country follow the local rules but the same cannot be said about Twitter in India. The minister reiterated India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech which was yet again reaffirmed at the G7 summit. “However, if any foreign entity believes they can portray themselves as the flag bearer of speech in India to excuse themselves from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced," Prasad further said.