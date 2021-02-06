OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ravi Shankar Prasad donates 11 lakh for Ram Temple
Union Minister for Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad (ANI Photo)

Ravi Shankar Prasad donates 11 lakh for Ram Temple

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 10:15 PM IST PTI

  • The Union minister handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust
  • I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad High Court where we won the case, he said

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader.

It's wrong if Bhindranwale's portrait seen during Chakka Jam, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

1 min read . 11:19 PM IST
Photo: AFP

China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind US, Europe

6 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

India developing 7 more COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

1 min read . 10:46 PM IST

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetra karyawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at the organisation's state headquarters here.

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice, electronics and information technology and communications, said I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement of contributing 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prasad said.

I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad High Court where we won (the case). It would be great if I had the opportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I was the (union) law minister, I could not argue the case, Prasad said.

Its a matter of pride that I will be going out to collect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ram temple, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout