"Sachin Waze was suspended for so many years appointed again in coronavirus period and the reason cited that many policemen are getting ill, in this period that is why he had been appointed. I want to ask on behalf of BJP that under whose pressure, Waze was reinstated?" Prasad said here.
"Is there any pressure of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's or Sharad Pawar" he added.
Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home on 25 February.