Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday questioned the Maharashtra government over the appointment of a suspended officer Sachin Waze in Mumbai Police.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Sachin Waze was suspended for so many years and appointed to Mumbai police in the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sachin Waze was suspended for so many years appointed again in coronavirus period and the reason cited that many policemen are getting ill, in this period that is why he had been appointed. I want to ask on behalf of BJP that under whose pressure, Waze was reinstated?" Prasad said here.

"Is there any pressure of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's or Sharad Pawar" he added.

Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home on 25 February.

