Ravi Shastri shares a picture of his Audi 100. Know all about this 'national asset' here2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Ravi Shastri was awarded an Audi 100 after he was declared the Champions of the Champion in the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.
Ravi Shastri's prize after he was declared the Player of the Tournament in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket had thrown ripples in the nation
The scene of Indian cricket team after defeating their rivals Pakistan still stays on with every cricket fan in India. The Indian cricket team led by Sunil Gavaskar had defeated Pakistan in the final match of the tournament by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.
Ravi Shastri's Audi 100
Ravi Shastri was awarded an Audi 100 after he was declared the Champions of the Champion in the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.
1985 India was the pre-liberalisation period when luxury cars were a rarity in the country. Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had to order customs officials to waive off the heavy import duty so that the star cricketer can bring the car home.
The car was so dear to the former Indian cricket team captain, that even his father had to ask permission to drive it around. This was because, the car did not belong to him, ‘it belonged to India’
The Audi 100 in 2022
Years later Ravi Shastri went down a nostalgic trip when he shared a picture of his car on Twitter and called it a ‘national asset’.
"This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a national asset. This is #TeamIndia's @AudiIN @SinghaniaGautam," tweeted Ravi Shastri.
See the tweet here
How much would the Audi 100 cost now
Today the Audi 100 costs more the sentiment attached than its material value. In 1985, the Audi 100 would cost a whopping $2100 in Australia.
However, today this vintage car would cost you anything between $3000 to $7000, based on the condition, according to CarsGuide.
Ravi Shastri now
After retiring from the Indian cricket team as a player, Shastri went on to become a cricket commentator eventually standing out as one of the most prominent voices in India.
Later he also coached the Indian cricket team. Under Shastri, the team has played 43 Tests, out of which they side won 25 and lost 13.
The Indian cricket team also led the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 under Shastri and the final match of which will be played this year.
As long as Shastri was coach, The Indian cricket team also won the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia at their home in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the Head Coach of the senior Indian men's cricket team from November 2021.
