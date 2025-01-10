Ravichandran Ashwin reignited the language debate by stating that Hindi is an official language, not the national language of India. While addressing students, he encouraged questions in Hindi. His comments drew criticism from the BJP, while the DMK supported him.

Ravichandran Ashwin sparked controversy reigniting the languange row noting that ‘Hindi is not the national language of India’ but ‘official language’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing students at a private college, the retired Indian cricketer asked them if anyone wanted to ask any questions in Hindi, in case they are not fluent in English or Tamil.

He further mentions in Hindi. "I thought I should say this: Hindi is not our national language; it is an official language," Ashwin stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the BJP slammed the retired cricketer for his remark, the DMK backs him.

How netizens react However, there were strong reaction to the comment from netizen.

One said, Why should ashwin talk like this.i don't like this.let him remain as cricketer. I am his fan. More the languages u learn it's good. There are translations available for any language immediately in our phone. Whats the problem. Leave the language issue to people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These all statements r part of his another game which he is making a plot from now onwards to join politics. If he would have said before while playing then it would have been better. These all r bcoz to come in the limelight . Nothing else. Ashwin was an average player, another said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kannada language row at Diljeet Dosanjh concert A similar row trigged last month during Diljit Dosanjh concert in Bengaluru when a woman, in an X post, shared harrowing details of how the event turned into a “Kannada language row" for her. Sharing the incident, Tanisha Sabherwal claimed that a woman pushed her and hurled abuses after she requested her to move aside.