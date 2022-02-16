1 min read.Updated: 16 Feb 2022, 10:56 AM ISTLivemint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at a gurudwara in Karol Bagh, Delhi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The Prime Minister visited Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in the national capital and took part in 'Shabad Kirtan', and interacted with the devotees.
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.
Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.
रविदास जयंती के पावन अवसर पर कल सुबह 9 बजे मैं दिल्ली के करोलबाग के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाऊंगा और वहां जन-जन के कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना करूंगा।