Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' in Delhi | Watch video
Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at a gurudwara in Karol Bagh, Delhi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The Prime Minister visited Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in the national capital and took part in 'Shabad Kirtan', and interacted with the devotees.
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.
Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.
The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.
Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.
Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.
