Ravindra Jadeja enters elite T20 club, creates new record

In the match, Jadeja was once again the leading bowler for CSK, taking 2/21 in his four overs at an economy rate of 5.20. This has taken his wicket-tally in IPL 2023 to six wickets in four matches, with best bowling figures of 3/20, average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.38. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK this IPL season behind Tushar Deshpande (seven wickets) and overall at fifth-place, behind Tushar, Rashid Khan (eight wickets, Gujarat Titans), Mark Wood (nine wickets, Lucknow Super Giants) and Yuzvendra Chahal (10 wickets, Rajasthan Royals).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}