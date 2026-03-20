Raymond Group's Gautam Singhania injured after speedboat accident in Maldives, recovering in Mumbai

Raymond Group Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania suffered minor injuries in a speedboat accident in the Maldives. According to his spokesperson, Singhania is currently recovering in Mumbai.

Report from the Maldives claimed that a speedboat carrying tourists capsized near V Felidhoo early on Friday morning.

Singhania was among the tourists, and two other Indian men, including rally driver Hari Singh, are understood to be missing, and search operations are on, news agency PTI reported.

Singhania has been rescued.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson of Singhania was quoted by PTI as saying, "Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai."

The spokesperson further said, "We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends."

Singhania is recovering under care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, NDTV Profit reported.

As per the media report, seven people were on board the speedboat. They include two women from the United Kingdom and Russia, and five men from India.