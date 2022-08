Many people living in structures near Supertech's twin pinnacles have chosen to go for get-away vacation while many will set up at lodgings on Sunday, when the designs are set to be destroyed with the assistance of explosives.

The almost 100-meter-tall pinnacles, which came up illegally on Emerald Court's premises, will turn into India's tallest designs to be demolished by collapse procedure in view of a Supreme Court order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday surveyed arrangements for the destruction of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, which is planned to happen on August 28. As per statement issued by the public authority here, Adityanath said security of the people' ought to be guaranteed at all expense. He also directed to deal with the ecological challenges considering the destruction.

The officials have arranged for three hospitals, besides government hospitals incase of an emergency on those lines.

Around 5,000 residents of two societies will be the most impacted when the structures go down at 2.30 pm on August 28, leaving behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris.

The residents will be allowed to return only after 4 pm following safety clearance from officials. Around 2,700 vehicles from both societies will also be removed.

Gaurav Saxena, who lives a few metres away from the twin towers, is going on vacation to Nainital with his family for three days. Saxena fears dust allergy after the demolition.

"We have decided to go for vacation. My mother is an asthma patient. We can't take the risk of keeping her at home. So, we have decided to take a small vacation to Nainital. We will be able to spend some time outside the city and dust will settle down till then," Saxena said to news agency PTI.

Talking about precautions he has taken, Saxena said he has covered his entire balcony with polythene to prevent the entry of dust.

"We have decided to wear N95 masks for a week after the demolition to prevent dust allergy," he added. Monica, whose flat is in Aster 5 tower, said she has booked a hotel room for herself and her daughters while her husband is not in the town.

"My daughter has an exam on the day of the demolition. So, we have booked a room in a hotel so that her studies are not affected. We will go to the hotel a day before the demolition," Monica said in an interaction with PTI.

Monica is confident that the demolition process will be conducted smoothly as so many agencies are involved.

She is, however, worried about health problems that may take place due to dust.

"It is very easy to develop lung problems. The dust that will be released from the demolition will enter our lungs and might cause several issues. I hope it settles down easy," Monica added.

Her neighbour Rajni Seth, who lives alone, said their Resident Welfare Association has arranged accommodation in a different building.

"We will adjust with our neighbours for a few hours. I will also go there and wait for the demolition to conclude," she said.