Six Indian companies were featured in the World's Top 100 Unicorns list released recently by Hurun. India retained the third spot on the Index with 68 unicorns being feature this year. Among these are payments and banking platform Razorpay, edtech startup Byju's, foodtech platform Swiggy and fantasy gaming company Dream11.

According to the Hurun report, the US has the highest number of unicorns, followed by China. Social media firm ByteDance tops the unicorn list with a total wealth of $200 billion, followed by Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Ant Group. E-commerce website Shein and fintech platform Stripe round out the top five.

India's highest ranked unicorn is Byju's at 14, followed by gaming platform Dream11 and popular on-demand delivery site Swiggy at 84 - both with a valuation of $8 billion. SaaS company Netskope, rideshare app Ola and fintech firm Razorpay all rank at a joint 94.

There are also several unicorns founded by Indians outside the country - with Instacart leading the list in terms of ranking and valuation.

“We are thrilled and humbled to have been recognized as one of the six Indian startups listed in the World's Top 100 Unicorns. It is not only a happy moment for us Razors, our customers, and industry partners, but it also serves as evidence of the immense potential that India's Financial sector has, showcasing our country's capabilities," said CEO Harshil Mathur.

Razorpay is a full-stack financial services company that helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company now provides technology payment solutions to over 10 million businesses.

(With inputs from agencies)