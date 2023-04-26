Razorpay among 6 Indian companies in top 100 of Hurun's Global Unicorn Index1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Six Indian companies ranked within the World's Top 100 Unicorns list as released by Hurun. India's highest ranked unicorn is edtech platform Byju's followed by Dream11, Swiggy, Razorpay and Ola.
Six Indian companies were featured in the World's Top 100 Unicorns list released recently by Hurun. India retained the third spot on the Index with 68 unicorns being feature this year. Among these are payments and banking platform Razorpay, edtech startup Byju's, foodtech platform Swiggy and fantasy gaming company Dream11.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×