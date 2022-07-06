Razorpay issues clarification amid AltNews 'foreign donation' controversy

From the analysis of a reply received from Razorpay payment gateway, it was revealed that there were various transactions in which either the mobile phone number was outside India or the IP address was of foreign countries and cities, including Bangkok, Australia, Manama, North Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh Region, Sharjah, Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, Washington, Kansas, New Jersey, Ontario, California, Texas, Lower Saxony, Bern, Dubai, Scotland, Delhi Police said. A total of ₹2,31,933 was received by Pravda Media through these transactions, it added.