RBI fattens gold reserves as it braces for global uncertainty5 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:19 AM IST
The RBI acquired about 10 tonnes of gold in the March quarter, placing it among the top five gold buyers in that period as central banks seek to diversify their reserves amid economic uncertainties, according to bullion market experts
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acquired about 10 tonnes of gold in the March quarter, placing it among the top five gold buyers in that period as central banks seek to diversify their reserves amid economic uncertainties, according to bullion market experts.
