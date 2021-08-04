1 min read.Updated: 04 Aug 2021, 01:06 PM ISTLivemint
RBI said that it has not authorised any institution or person to collect charges on its behalf in such transactions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned the public not to fall prey to fictitious offers of buying/ selling old banknotes and coins
"It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of RBI seeking charges/ commission/ tax from the public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," the central bank said in a notification.