Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >RBI allows 24x7 availability of RTGS system from December
RTGS enables real time transfer of funds to the beneficiary account.

RBI allows 24x7 availability of RTGS system from December

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The step is being taken to 'facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business'

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that online transfer of funds via Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be available round-the-clock from December.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that online transfer of funds via Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be available round-the-clock from December.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The step is being taken to "facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business".

“In order to facilitate swift and seamless payments in real time for domestic businesses and institutions, it has been decided to make available the RTGS system round the clock, on all days from December 2020. India will be among very few countries globally with a 24x7x365 large value real time payment system," Das said in a virtual briefing.

RTGS enables real time transfer of funds to the beneficiary account. According to the central bank, "real time" means the processing of instructions at the time they are received and "gross settlement" implies that settlement of funds transfer instructions occurs individually.

Currently, RTGS is available on all days when most bank branches are functioning, including Saturdays. It is primarily meant for large value transactions. Minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs200,000, with no upper or maximum ceiling.

Last year, the central bank had allowed transfer of funds via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system on a 24x7x365 basis from December. 2019. “The system has been operating smoothly since then," Das said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.