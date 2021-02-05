RBI allows Indian residents to make remittances to IFSCs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : To deepen financial markets in international financial services centers (IFSCs) and provide an opportunity to resident individuals to diversify their portfolio, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has decided to permit resident individuals to make remittances to IFSCs established in India under the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS).

An IFSC caters to customers outside the jurisdiction of the domestic economy. Such centers deal with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since remittances towards current account transactions like travel, education, gifts and capital account transactions like purchase of immovable property are not relevant with respect to IFSCs in India, remittances will be permitted only for making investments in securities issued by the non-resident entities in IFSCs," RBI said in a statement while announcing its policy decision.

Resident individuals may also open a non-interest bearing foreign currency account (FCA) in IFSCs for making investments under LRS. An FCA is an account held or maintained in currency other than the currency of India or Nepal or Bhutan.

“The funds in the FCA shall be used only for the purpose of making permissible investments in IFSC and any funds lying idle in the account shall be repatriated to the resident account of the investor in India within a period of 15 days from receipt," the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the central bank, detailed guidelines in the form of a circular will be issued shortly.

