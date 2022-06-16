RBI allows Mastercard to onboard new customers in India1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 06:47 PM IST
- RBI had earlier barred Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers on its network over non-compliance with local data storage guidelines
Listen to this article
Almost a year after barring Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd from onboarding new domestic customers on its network, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday lifted business restrictions imposed on the global card player “with immediate effect".