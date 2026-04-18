RBI announced ‘new rules’ for exchanging old ₹500 & ₹1000 notes? PIB Factcheck says…

Some reports circulating online claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced new guidelines permitting the exchange of discontinued currency. However, the fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed these claims as fake, clarifying that the RBI has made no such announcement.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "The official RBI website is the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations and currency-related announcements.

For accurate and verified information, users are advised to visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India.

Advertisement

It was also emphasised, “Never forward unverified messages. Stay vigilant and share only information from trusted, official sources. If you encounter any suspicious message, photo, or video related to the Central Government, report it to the Press Information Bureau for verification via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email at factcheck@pib.gov.in."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, such false claims have been circulating repeatedly over time. Earlier in October, the PIB Fact Check unit had already clarified that reports suggesting the RBI had issued new guidelines to exchange old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes are fake.

These notes were discontinued during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016, and no new exchange rules have been announced since then.

Changes in ₹ 100 and ₹ 500 currency notes Earlier in February, the ₹100 note reportedly saw refinements rather than a full redesign. These changes included improved print contrast and ink durability. The watermark and security thread were also enhanced to make authentication easier, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

Reports citing officials suggested that these updates aim to extend the lifespan of currency notes, as replacing worn-out notes frequently increases printing and logistical costs. While the overall appearance remains familiar, sharper detailing and improved tactile features may be noticeable compared to older versions.

Advertisement

Similarly, the ₹500 note under the 2026 update is said to include improved alignment of design elements, better colour consistency, and sharper micro-printing, while keeping the core design unchanged.

Also Read | BSE announces market-wide mock trading drill on March 14

Never forward unverified messages. Stay vigilant and share only information from trusted, official sources.

AVP reported citing banking officials that ATMs and cash-handling systems are calibrated to work with both existing and updated notes, so no disruption in circulation is expected.

Despite the rise of digital payments, cash still plays a major role in India’s economy, especially in rural and informal sectors. As a result, currency management remains an important function of the Reserve Bank of India, with these upgrades aimed at improving durability, security, and public confidence in physical currency.

Key Takeaways The RBI has not issued any new guidelines for exchanging discontinued ₹500 and ₹1000 notes.

Public reliance on official sources is crucial to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Currency management remains vital for India's economy, particularly in rural areas.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.