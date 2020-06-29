RBI announces another round of operation twist

MUMBAI : Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India on Thursday announced another round of bond swapping programme billed as India’s Operation Twist with an aim to help monetary transmission.

The RBI said that it will conduct purchase and sale of government securities under open market operations (OMO) for Rs10,000 crore each on 2 July.

Typically, the central bank conducts OMO sales to suck out excess liquidity in the financial system, or OMO purchases to infuse liquidity.

In a single day, the central bank will purchase long-dated securities with tenor between 7-13 years aggregating ₹10,000 crore, while it will sell short-dated securities maturing October 2020 and April 2021.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield on Thursday dropped 20 basis points to 6.02% from previous closing of 6.22% following the announcement.

Bankers see this as a move to neutralise liquidity in the system as RBI looks to bring down interest rates.

The central bank’s simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds, along the lines of the US Federal Reserve’s Operation Twist, is expected to stimulate private sector borrowing. RBI had last used this tool in January when the debt market was showing signs of stress due to the government borrowing program of ₹7.1 lakh crore for fiscal year 2019-20.

“RBI is trying to manage yields without expanding the balance sheet. They are trying to bring down term structure of interest rate or longer end of the curve," said Naveen Singh, senior vice president, ICICI Securities Primary dealership.

Short-term rates have been coming down as liquidity surplus has been chasing short dated assets. Last week, yields on 182-day, 364-day treasury bill (T-bill) fell to record lows, while 91-day T-bill yields came close to touching 2009 lows.

Apart from rates on T-bills, state governments and corporates have also seen short-term interest rates fall sharply. In the last state government auction, Maharashtra has borrowed two-year and three-year funds at record lows.

However, the long term rates have remained high with 10-year government bond yield closing at 5.90 on Monday, down 12 bps from its previous close of 5.916.

