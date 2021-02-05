OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI announces centralized digital payment helpline to address consumer grievance
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the helpline will enhance consumer trust and confidence in the digital payments’ ecosystem. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the helpline will enhance consumer trust and confidence in the digital payments’ ecosystem. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

RBI announces centralized digital payment helpline to address consumer grievance

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 03:44 PM IST Tinesh Bhasin

  • The central helpline will address customer queries about various digital payment products and provide information on grievance redressal mechanism available

Digital payments have seen a remarkable growth and are expected to grow at the same pace in the future. As the penetration increases, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants major operators in the space to set up a centralized helpline to address customer grievances.

The central helpline will take customer queries about various digital payment products and provide information on grievance redressal mechanism available, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the policy satetment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Five remain missing but a female English springer spaniel stolen was recently found by a passerby, and a vet was able to trace her back to Sarah

Britain has a surge in dog thefts. Blame coronavirus

3 min read . 04:50 PM IST
The CBDT chief said the scheme makes it clear that a taxpayer will not have to appear before the assessing officer of the income tax department for resolution of their tax issue

2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence

This African country says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, for now

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents, according to an official release.

Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The growth in electronic payments poses its set of challenges for customers. UPI (Unified Payment Interface), for example, has witnessed an annual compounded growth rate of 414% since its launch in 2016. A substantial number of failed transactions has accompanied the growth.

According to the December data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), some banks saw an over 9% decline in payments in December. These are transactions declined due to technical reasons, such as unavailability of systems and network issues on the bank or NPCI side. NPCI owns and operates the UPI platform.

When a transaction fails, it is difficult for customers to figure out where the problem occurred, due to which seeking redressal becomes challenging. There are multiple parties involved in a UPI transaction.

There could be a third-party app like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm Payments Bank, that the sender is using. The app debits money from the customer’s bank account. The money could go to another third-party app and then to the receiver’s bank account. In this case, there could be four parties involved.

If transactions fail and customers do not get back their money, it is difficult for them to figure out whom to approach. A central helpline for grievance redressal can help to fix this problem.

“Going forward, the facility of redress of customer grievances through the helpline shall be considered. This is envisaged to enhance consumer trust and confidence in the digital payments’ ecosystem," said Das in his statement.

A centralized helpline to address grievances is much needed due to the pace at which digital payments are growing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout