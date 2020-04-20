Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday notified the dates of its upcoming monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings in FY21.

According to a central bank statement, its rate-setting committee will meet on 3-5 June, 4-6 August, 29-30 September and 1 October, 2-4 December and 3-5 February.

“As per Section 45ZI (1) and (2) of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank is required to organise at least four meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee in a year and the meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee for a year shall be published at least one week before the first meeting in that year," said RBI.

Constituted by the government, the MPC determines the policy interest rate required to achieve the inflation target. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Department (MPD) assists the MPC in formulating the monetary policy.

The six-member committee comprises Chetan Ghate, professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, former director, Delhi School of Economics; Ravindra H Dholakia, former professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; Janak Raj, executive director; Michael Debabrata Patra, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy; and is chaired by Shaktikanta Das, governor.

In the last meeting held on 24-27 March, the MPC decided to lower the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4%.

"We are living through an extraordinary time and the situation currently facing the country is unprecedented. It, therefore, becomes imperative to make all-out efforts to protect the domestic economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic. The Reserve Bank will continue to remain vigilant and will

not hesitate to use any instrument – conventional and unconventional – to mitigate the impact of covid-19, revive growth and preserve financial stability," Das had said in the last MPC meeting.