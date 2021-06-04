Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced the second tranche of the bond buying program of ₹1.2 lakh crore, along expected lines. The Government Securities Acquisition Program (GSAP 2.0), which is higher than the first tranche, will be conducted in the second quarter of the financial year.

Das also said that the remaining ₹40,000 crore of GSAP 1.0 will be conducted on 27 June. Of this, ₹10,000 crore would constitute purchase of state development loans (SDLs). The decision to announce the second tranche of GSAP comes after a three-day meeting of the RBI’s monetary policy committee.

“The auctions under G-SAP 1.0 have evoked keen interest from market participants, with bid cover ratios of 4.1 and 3.5, respectively, in the two auctions undertaken so far. The timing of the second auction was aimed towards replenishing the drainage of liquidity due to the restoration of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to its pre-pandemic level of 4 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), effective May 22, 2021," said Das

Announcing the monetary policy on 7 April, Das had announced that the RBI will conduct open market purchases of government securities of ₹1 lakh crore under the GSAP 1.0 in first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The first auction under G-SAP 1.0 conducted on April 15, 2021 for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore had elicited an enthusiastic response. Later RBI announced that it would conduct the second auction of ₹35,000 on 20 May.

“The higher asset purchases under the GSAP program in 2QFY22 is also in line with our expectations. However, given that SDL purchases are also included in GSAP 2.0, it may be marginally negative for the Gec bond yields given that a higher purchase was expected in order to offset the supply concerns emanating from the higher Gsec issuance expected to meet the GST compensation cess shortfall to the States. Needless to say the pressure on states’ finances is increasing and hence the support from RBI is likely to ease the SDL yields marginally," said Upasna Bharadwaj, senior economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last two months, liquidity surplus has reduced in the system by over ₹2 lakh crore. The government is expected to borrow an additional ₹1.58 trillion to compensate states for the goods and service tax shortfall through back to back loans like last year. Additionally, RBI has also restored the cash reserve ratio (CRR) back to 4%, after it was cut last year as part of the liquidity measures. CRR is the amount of cash that banks are required to maintain with the RBI at zero interest.

Das added that besides GSAP, RBI will also continue with liquidity operations under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), longer-term repo/reverse repo auctions, forex operations and open market operations, including special OMOs.

During the current year so far, the Reserve Bank has undertaken regular OMOs and injected additional liquidity to the tune of ₹36,545 crore (up to May 31) in addition to ₹60,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0.

