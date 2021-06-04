RBI announces GSAP 2.0 of 1.2 trillion

“The higher asset purchases under the GSAP program in 2QFY22 is also in line with our expectations. However, given that SDL purchases are also included in GSAP 2.0, it may be marginally negative for the Gec bond yields given that a higher purchase was expected in order to offset the supply concerns emanating from the higher Gsec issuance expected to meet the GST compensation cess shortfall to the States. Needless to say the pressure on states’ finances is increasing and hence the support from RBI is likely to ease the SDL yields marginally," said Upasna Bharadwaj, senior economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.