RBI announces OMO for sale, purchase of govt securities of 10,000 crore

The second tranche of auction would be conducted on September 17. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 03:56 PM IST PTI

The RBI said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operation for 10,000 crore each on Sept 10. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operation (OMO) for 10,000 crore each on September 10, the central bank said on Monday.

The RBI on August 31 had announced that it would conduct special simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of 20,000 crore in two tranches of 10,000 crore each as part of its measures to foster orderly market conditions.

"The first auction is scheduled for September 10, 2020," the RBI said in a statement.

It would be selling three securities totalling 10,000 crore and also purchasing equal number of securities of the same amount. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

The second tranche of auction would be conducted on September 17. Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Sec of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Sec of shorter maturities.

