RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore

“The supply size of OMO on government bonds needs to be high. The market does not have this kind of demand appetite. The market wants RBI to fill the gap. Last year RBI managed it pretty well. As things are turning out, inflation is showing some sequential increase. RBI is trying to normalise liquidity. The actions are irregular. The market needs predictability by announcing an OMO calendar and also giving forward guidance," said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager, fixed income, Quantum Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd.