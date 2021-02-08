RBI announces 20,000 crore worth of government bond purchase

RBI announces ₹20,000 crore worth of government bond purchase2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 01:27 PM IST
- The bond market had been waiting for the OMO announcement ever since the government had announced, in the Union Budget, its intent to raise Rs12 trillion through borrowing programme for the next fiscal and an additional Rs80,000 crore for this year
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will purchase government securities worth ₹20,000 crore through open market operations (OMOs) to keep the yields in check so that the government borrowing programme goes through. The central bank will purchase long-term securities maturing in 2024, 2028, 2030 and 2034, according to an RBI notification.
“The Reserve Bank stands committed to ensure the availability of ample liquidity in the system in order to foster congenial financial conditions. On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, therefore, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore on February 10, 2021," said the notification.
The bond market had been waiting for the OMO announcement ever since the government announced, in the Union Budget, its intent to raise Rs12 trillion through borrowing programme for the next financial year and an additional Rs80,000 crore for this year. RBI in its monetary policy on Friday, however, had not provided any explicit guidance on this, which had disappointed the market.
That said the central bank had made several announcements in the policy, aimed at maintaining ample liquidity to support the borrowing program. This included a gradual roll back of a previous 100 basis point cut in cash reserve ratio -- the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves -- that was announced amid the pandemic.
The CRR normalisation opens up space for a variety of market operations to inject additional liquidity, RBI said. Separately, RBI also announced the opening up of the sovereign bond market to retail investors and extended the period of dispensation of higher Held To Maturity limit till 2023.
While these measures are aimed at ensuring ample liquidity in the system, it failed to enthuse the bond market which was expecting RBI for some more clear signals on OMO calendar.
The banking system has been in liquidity surplus for most of 2020. Besides the huge inflow of bank deposits, the various liquidity infusion measures being taken by RBI, including the open market operations (OMO) purchases, the long term repo operations, and the targeted long term repo operations have added to liquidity surplus in the economy. So far this fiscal, RBI has undertaken OMO purchases of government securities worth ₹3.57 trillion and OMO purchase of state development loans worth ₹300 billion.
