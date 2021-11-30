Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator of Reliance Capital .

The members of the committee are Sanjeev Nautiyal, ex-deputy managing director State Bank of India; Srinivasan Varadarajan, ex-DMD, Axis Bank; and Praveen P Kadle, ex-MD & CEO, Tata Capital, RBI said in a notification.

“It may also be mentioned that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 provide for the concerned financial sector regulator appointing a Committee of Advisors to advise the Administrator in the operations of the financial service provider during the corporate insolvency resolution process," it said.

RBI on Monday said that it would refer RCap to bankruptcy courts after taking control of the company, citing governance concerns and payment defaults. The central bank appointed Nageswara Rao Y., a former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, as the company’s administrator.

Reliance Capital is the third shadow lender to be seized by the RBI, after Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd and Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

On 4 October, bondholders of Reliance Capital urged RBI to consider referring the company for insolvency resolution, citing challenges faced in the asset monetization process and non-cooperation from the company. Vistra ITCL, the trustee for bondholders, constituting 96% of Reliance Capital’s debt, has put up several company assets, including its insurance ventures, asset reconstruction firm and securities arm on sale

