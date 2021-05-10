The Reserve Bank of India on Monday appointed Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from 4 May 2021, the central bank said in a press release.

Before being promoted as ED, Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the RBI as regional director for Karnataka.

For three decades, Kattoor has served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management, and other areas in the central bank of India.

As Executive Director, Kattoor will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, and Rajbhasha Department, the RBI added in a release.

Kattoor holds a Post Graduate qualification from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania. Besides, Kattoor has earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

