Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as new Executive Director

Premium
Prior to being promoted as ED, Jose J Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the RBI as regional director for Karnataka
1 min read . 07:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Prior to being promoted as ED, Jose J Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the RBI as regional director for Karnataka
  • As Executive Director, Kattoor will look after HR Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday appointed Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from 4 May 2021, the central bank said in a press release.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday appointed Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from 4 May 2021, the central bank said in a press release.

Before being promoted as ED, Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the RBI as regional director for Karnataka.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Before being promoted as ED, Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the RBI as regional director for Karnataka.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For three decades, Kattoor has served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management, and other areas in the central bank of India.

As Executive Director, Kattoor will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, and Rajbhasha Department, the RBI added in a release.

Kattoor holds a Post Graduate qualification from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania. Besides, Kattoor has earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!