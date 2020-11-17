A file photo of Infosys Ltd co-founder S. Kris Gopalakrishnan

RBI appoints Kris Gopalakrishnan as chairperson of its innovation hub

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST

PTI

In August, the RBI had announced that it will set up the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to promote innovation across the financial sector by leveraging on technology and creating an environment that would facilitate and foster innovation