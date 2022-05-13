RBI appoints two new executive directors. Who are they? Find out

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dr. Ranjan in his new position as Executive Director - will look after the Monetary Policy Department (MPD). He will also serve as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee.
As Executive Director, Dr. Pattanaik will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the appointment of two new Executive Directors. These are Dr. Rajiv Ranjan and Dr. Sitikantha Pattanaik. The new position has come into effect on May 1, 2022.
Before being promoted as ED, Dr. Ranjan was serving as Adviser-in-Charge of the Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.
With more than three decades of experience in macroeconomic policy and research including monetary policy, fiscal policy, real sector, external sector, and international relations, Dr. Rajan has worked in various departments of RBI including the Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic Policy, and Research, Department of External Investments and Operations and International Department.
He also served as an Economic Policy Expert at the Central Bank of Oman for three years.
He has a Ph.D. in Economics from Mumbai University and holds a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.
Before being promoted to ED, Dr. Pattanaik was an Adviser in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR).
Over three decades, Dr. Pattanaik has worked in the areas of economic research and monetary policy in RBI’s Monetary Policy Department and Department of Economic Policy and Research. He was with the Central Bank of Oman on deputation from RBI for about five years.
He has a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Mumbai; an M. Phil in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University; a master’s degree in International Finance from the University of Amsterdam; and an MA in Economics from Utkal University, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).
