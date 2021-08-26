Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >RBI approves appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri as part-time chairman of IDFC First Bank

RBI approves appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri as part-time chairman of IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Livemint

Chaudhuri was listed among the Top 25 Media Visionaries in Asia Pacific in 2016 and is a featured speaker at premier global marketing and media events in Europe and Asia

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri as the part-time chairman of the IDFC FIRST Bank Limited.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank said Chaudhuri is not debarred from holding office of the director by virtue of any SEBI order or any such other authority.

Chaudhuri is an MBA in marketing and has completed an advanced management program. He has over four decades of senior multinational business experience across global banks and consumer companies.

He was listed among the Top 25 Media Visionaries in Asia Pacific in 2016 and is a featured speaker at premier global marketing and media events in Europe and Asia.

Chaudhuri's operating experience includes driving digital transformation at global banks across Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. He has first-hand experience generating multi-million-dollar efficiencies from simplification, offshoring and technology-based operating solutions. His portfolio includes Retail, Fin Tech, Internet of Things, Smart Cities and Marketing Tech businesses.

He has been an Independent Director and Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and CSR Committee member at Aditya Birla Group company, ABFR.

He has been director of Citigroup Europe plc, Dublin and been on the supervisory board and audit committee at Bank Handlowy, the third-largest bank in Poland.

Chaudhuri was also a director and audit committee member at Standard Chartered Securities Ltd, India. He is a board member and Advisor to large commercial and nonprofit organisations across Europe, the US and Asia.

He is currently a Global Mentor at the Centre for Technology Management at Columbia School of Business, New York, where he advises Chief Technology and Chief Information Officers at large corporations globally to leverage technology for outstanding business results.

