RBI approves dividend of 57,128 crore to govt

"The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by RBI to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The Board discussed the proposal of setting up an Innovation Hub. The Board discussed various areas of operations of the Bank during the last year and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the of the Reserve Bank for the year 2019-20. The Board also approved the transfer of ₹57,128 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2019-20, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5%," the central bank said in an official statement.