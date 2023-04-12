The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as Whole Time Director of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB).

“We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated 12th April, 2023, has approved the following: a. Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal (DIN: 00009526) as Managing Director & CEO for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 19th April, 2023 till 18th April, 2026; and b. Re-appointment of Mr. Uttam Tibrewal (DIN: 01024940) as Whole Time Director for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 19th April, 2023 till 18th April, 2026," said AU SFB in a stock exchange filing today.

Further, the Shareholders had already approved the abovesaid re-appointment via postal ballot on 09th March, 2022, the bank further added.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Bank will host a conference call with analysts and investors on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 at 6:00 PM (IST) wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2023 with the participants," said AU SFB in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

As of December 31, 2022, it has 1,015 banking touchpoints built and employed over 27,700 individuals to cater to 35.7 lakh consumers in 21 States and 3 Union Territories.

The shares of AU SFB closes today on the NSE at ₹580.15 apiece level, up by 0.69% from the previous close of ₹576.20.