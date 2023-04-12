RBI approves reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as whole time director of AU SFB1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as Whole Time Director of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as Whole Time Director of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×