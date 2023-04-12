RBI approves reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD & CEO and Uttam Tibrewal as whole time director of AU SFB

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Bank will host a conference call with analysts and investors on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 at 6:00 PM (IST) wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2023 with the participants," said AU SFB in a stock exchange filing on Monday.