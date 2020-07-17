RBI approves reappointment of Shyam Srinivasan as Federal Bank MD & CEO

In a corporate filing, the bank mentioned, "As required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India has been received on July 16, 2020 for the reappointment of Mr. Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the Bank, w.e.f. September 23, 2020 (the completion of the present term of office) till September 22, 2021 alongwith remuneration as proposed by the Bank."