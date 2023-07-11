RBI asks banks to remain extra careful and vigilant, focus on governance

Separately, the central bank today cancelled the banking licence of “Harihareshwar Sahakari Bank Ltd., Wai, Satara" and “Sri Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank Ltd., Tumkur, Karnataka" for not compliance with the certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Consequently, the banks cease to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 11, 2023.

