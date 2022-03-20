RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Admit card to be released soon

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reserve Bank of India will soon release the admit card for the posts of RBI assistant on its official website. Those who have applied for the RBI assistant exam can down their admit cards from the official reserve bank website -- rbi.org.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India will soon release the admit card for the posts of RBI assistant on its official website. Those who have applied for the RBI assistant exam can down their admit cards from the official reserve bank website -- rbi.org.in.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on March 26 and March 27, 2022. A total of 950 RBI assistants will be recruited through the process. The main exam will be held in May.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on March 26 and March 27, 2022. A total of 950 RBI assistants will be recruited through the process. The main exam will be held in May.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download admit card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download admit card {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Go to the official website of the RBI -- rbi.org.in

1) Go to the official website of the RBI -- rbi.org.in

2) Go to vacancies and click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link

2) Go to vacancies and click on the RBI Assistant recruitment admit card link

3) Enter your details {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Enter your details {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download and take the printout for future references

5) Download and take the printout for future references {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}