RBI Assistant prelims scorecard released: How to check, direct link here

RBI is looking to fill a total of 950 assistant posts in several offices of the bank in the South, North, West, and East zones through this recruitment drive
The Reserve Bank of India has released the scorecard of the assistant preliminary examination. The results were announced last week.
Candidates, who appeared for
the exam on 26 and 27 March, can download the scorecard or mark sheet by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.
Only those who qualify the prelims are eligible to appear in RBI Assistant Mains examination.
How to check RBI Assistant prelims scorecard:
How to check RBI Assistant prelims scorecard: Visit the official website of RBI – rbi.org.in. Click on the opportunities link available on the home page. A new page will open. Click on the current vacancies link. Then select the results link. Look for ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2021 – Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022’ and click on it. Login to the IBPS portal with registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. Download the scorecard and keep a printout for future responses.
Direct link to download the scorecard.
RBI is looking to fill a total of 950 assistant posts in several offices of the bank in the South, North, West, and East zones through this recruitment drive.
